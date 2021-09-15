|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Roger Allen Beck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Thurman, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Roger Allen Beck, 71, Lincoln, Nebraska
Marshall Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Anniversaries
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 17