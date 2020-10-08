Service:Memorial 
Name:Roger Bebout
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, Oct. 12
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, Oct. 11
Visitation Start:4 p.m.
Visitation End:6 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:Blanchard Cemetery - Rural Percival, IA
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

