Roger Conrad Barbero, 85, Atlantic

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Roger Conrad Barbero
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 17, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, it was Roger’s wish memorials be made to the family to donate to some of his favorite organizations. Memorials may be mailed in c/o Melanie Petty, 56535 Jasper Road, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.
|Notes:
|A luncheon will be held at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Parish Center following the mass.
