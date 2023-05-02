Roger Conrad Barbero, 85, Atlantic
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Roger Conrad Barbero
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 17, 2023  
Time:11:00am 
Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic  
Visitation Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 17, 2023 
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, it was Roger’s wish memorials be made to the family to donate to some of his favorite organizations. Memorials may be mailed in c/o Melanie Petty, 56535 Jasper Road, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. 
Cemetery:A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA. 
Notes:A luncheon will be held at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Parish Center following the mass. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.