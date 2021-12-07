Service: 
Name:Roger Denison
Age:74
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Cass County Community Center in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Roger Denison, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home in Atlantic.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Roger’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

