|Service:
|Name:
|Roger Denison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Cass County Community Center in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Roger Denison, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home in Atlantic.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Roger’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
