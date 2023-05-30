Roger Earlin Fenn, 84
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Roger Earlin Fenn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Cameron, Missouri 
Previous:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, June 2, 2023 
Time:3:00pm 
Location:Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO 
Visitation Location:Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, June 2, 2023 
Visitation Start:2:00pm 
Visitation End:3:00pm 
Memorials:The Roger E. Fenn Memorial Scholarship Fund 
Funeral Home:Poland-Thompson Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mr. Fenn was cremated under the direction of Poland-
Thompson Funeral Home. No inurnment at this time.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.