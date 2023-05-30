|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Roger Earlin Fenn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Cameron, Missouri
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 2, 2023
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
|Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00pm
|Visitation End:
|3:00pm
|Memorials:
|The Roger E. Fenn Memorial Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mr. Fenn was cremated under the direction of Poland-
