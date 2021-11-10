|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Roger Edward Cronk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Maryville, Misosuri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore Missouri at a later date
|Notes:
Roger Edward Cronk
Price Funeral Home
