Roger Lee Von Holzen, 68, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Roger Lee Von Holzen,
Age:68
From:Maryville, MO
Day and Date:Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 12, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:Memorials can be made in Roger's name to Bernie and Katie Myers, 31130 250th Street, Maryville, MO 64468, to establish a memorial at Mosaic, Maryville, MO.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Notes:Roger Von Holzen passed away August 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.

