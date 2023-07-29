|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Roger Leon Stroud
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 5, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. begins with Military Honors
|Location:
|The Zeum; Glenwood Lake Park; 24 Lake Dr. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|The Zeum; Glenwood, Lake Park; 24 Lake Dr. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Following Military Honors
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or St. Croix Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Paterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
