Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Roger Leon Stroud
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:rural Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 5, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m. begins with Military Honors
Location:The Zeum; Glenwood Lake Park; 24 Lake Dr. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:The Zeum; Glenwood, Lake Park; 24 Lake Dr. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 5, 2023
Visitation Start:Following Military Honors
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Paterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

