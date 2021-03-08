Roger T. Johnson, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Roger T. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM Family Funeral Service (Including Church Family)
|Location:
|Fremont Lutheran Church - Nyman
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 9, 2021
|Open Viewing/Visitation:
|12:00 PM (Noon) to 5:00 PM Tuesday
|Visitation W/Family:
|5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Fremont Lutheran Church or American Parkinson Disease Association - Iowa Chapter.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Mt. Hope Cemetery - Nyman (with military honors)
|Notes:
|Roger passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at MCMH in Red Oak. Masks and social distancing are suggested for attendance at the visitation. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
