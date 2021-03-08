Roger T. Johnson, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Roger T. Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 10, 2021  
Time:10:30 AM  Family Funeral Service (Including Church Family)
Location:Fremont Lutheran Church - Nyman 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Open Viewing/Visitation:12:00 PM (Noon) to 5:00 PM Tuesday
Visitation W/Family:5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday
Memorials:Directed to the Fremont Lutheran Church or American Parkinson Disease Association - Iowa Chapter.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Mt. Hope Cemetery - Nyman (with military honors)
Notes:Roger passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at MCMH in Red Oak. Masks and social distancing are suggested for attendance at the visitation. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.