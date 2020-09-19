Roland "Rollie" Barmann
Buy Now
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Roland "Rollie" Barmann
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Time:11:00am
Location:St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 21, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Gregorys Catholic School
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes:Rosary 5:30pm Monday, September 21st at St. Gregorys

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.