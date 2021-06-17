|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Romona Bridges
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:30 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Romona passed away June 16, 2021. Condolence and memories may be share with her family on Romona's tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Romona Bridges, 78, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
