Romona Bridges
Service: Funeral
Name: Romona Bridges
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Romona passed away June 16, 2021. Condolence and memories may be share with her family on Romona's tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com 

