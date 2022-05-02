|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ron "Butch" Weirich
|Pronunciation:
|Why-rick
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|formerly of Lewis
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 6, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 5
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
|Notes:
Ron “Butch” Weirich, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Lewis, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
