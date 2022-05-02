Ron "Butch' Weirich
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Ron "Butch" Weirich
Pronunciation: Why-rick
Age:85
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: formerly of Lewis
Day and Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Time:  10:30 a.m.
Location: Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 5
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Ron “Butch” Weirich, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Lewis, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.

 Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron's family and his arrangements.

