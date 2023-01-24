Service: Mass of Christian Burial 
Name: Ron Dunphy 
Pronunciation: Dunphy (Done fee) 
Age: 80 
From: Creston 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023 
Time: 10:30 a.m. 
Location: Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Creston 
Visitation Location: Powers Funeral Home in Creston 
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 
Visitation Start: 2 p.m. 
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:  In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the St. Malachy School or the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project. 
Funeral Home: Powers Funeral Home in Creston 
Cemetery: private 
Notes: Family present to receive friends, Wednesday, 5-7:00 p.m. 

