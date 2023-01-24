|Service: Mass of Christian Burial
|Name: Ron Dunphy
|Pronunciation: Dunphy (Done fee)
|Age: 80
|From: Creston
|Previous:
|Day and Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
|Time: 10:30 a.m.
|Location: Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Creston
|Visitation Location: Powers Funeral Home in Creston
|Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
|Visitation Start: 2 p.m.
|Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the St. Malachy School or the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project.
|Funeral Home: Powers Funeral Home in Creston
|Cemetery: private
|Notes: Family present to receive friends, Wednesday, 5-7:00 p.m.
