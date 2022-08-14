Service: Graveside Memorial
Name: Ron McCunn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: to be established
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Ron passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home in Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.