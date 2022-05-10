|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ron Novotny
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Harlan, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Time:
|7:00 PM
|Location:
|Veteran's Memorial Auditorium - Harlan, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Veteran's Memorial Auditorium - Harlan, iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Harlan
|Cemetery:
|Holy Trinity Cemetery - Protivin, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.pauleyjones.com
