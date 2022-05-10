Ron Novotny
Service: Celebration of Life
Name:Ron Novotny 
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Harlan, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 18, 2022 
Time:7:00 PM 
Location:Veteran's Memorial Auditorium - Harlan, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Veteran's Memorial Auditorium - Harlan, iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 18, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Harlan 
Cemetery:Holy Trinity Cemetery - Protivin, Iowa 
Notes:www.pauleyjones.com

