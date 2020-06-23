Ron Pederson
Service:  Memorial services
Name:  Ron Pederson
Pronunciation: 
Age:  65
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Thurs, June 25, 2020
Time:  7:00 pm
Location:  Griffith Park, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research at www.michaeljfox.org
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Leavenworth National Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com