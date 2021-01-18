|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Ron Shipley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 pm
|Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 am
|Visitation End:
|2:30 pm, and no family will be present
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for the purchase of a tree in Ron’s memory
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Ron Shipley, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Ron Shipley, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
