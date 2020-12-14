Service:

 Graveside rites and Military service

Name: Ron Swope
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77 years
From: Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: Elliott, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, December 19
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Atlantic Cemetery
Visitation Location: Atlantic Elks Lodge
Visitation Day and Date: following the graveside service
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.