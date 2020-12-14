|Service:
Graveside rites and Military service
|Name:
|Ron Swope
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77 years
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 19
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Atlantic Elks Lodge
|Visitation Day and Date:
|following the graveside service
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
Ron Swope of Atlantic, 77 years
- Rieken Funeral Home Oakland, Iowa
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.