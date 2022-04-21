|Service:
|Celebration of life at a later date
|Name:
|Ron Zuetlau
|Pronunciation:
|zet - low
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644111/ron-zuetlau/
Ron Zuetlau, 80, Malvern, IA
