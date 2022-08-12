Ron Zuetlau
Service: Time of Gathering
Name: Ron Zuetlau
Pronunciation: zoot-laa
Age: 80
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Liberty Memorial Community Building Basement - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644111/ron-zuetlau/

