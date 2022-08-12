|Service:
|Time of Gathering
|Name:
|Ron Zuetlau
|Pronunciation:
|zoot-laa
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Liberty Memorial Community Building Basement - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644111/ron-zuetlau/
Ron Zuetlau, 80, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
