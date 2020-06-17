Service: 
Name: Ronald A. Matheny
Age: 76
From: Maryville, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Ronald A. Matheny passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville. Mr. Matheny has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held.