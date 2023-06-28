|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Ronald Allen Salmond
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or Veterans Community Project.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
Ronald Allen Salmond, 74, Maryville, Missouri
