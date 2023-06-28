Ronald Allen Salmond, 74, Maryville, Missouri
Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Ronald Allen Salmond
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: There is no scheduled visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or Veterans Community Project.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

