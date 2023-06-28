Ronald Allen Salmond, 74, Maryville, Missouri

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.