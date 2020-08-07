Service:No Services
Name:Ronald Becker
Age:73
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Ronald passed away on August 7, 2020 at the his home in Shenandoah. The family has chosen cremation.  Ronald was a former law enforcement officer and we thank him for his service and dedication.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.