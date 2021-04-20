|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ronald D. Moyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Previous:
|Percival, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 24, 2021
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Nebraska City Eagles Club
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorial donations will be directed to Sharon Moyer, 2804 SE Liberty Dr., Grimes, IA 50111 and then given to Eden Acres of Perry Lutheran Homes
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
