|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Ronald Dwayne Wellington
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Ozark, MO
|Previous:
|Quitman, MO and Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5;00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In Ronald's name to the Quitman Cemetery, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Quitman Cemetery
|Notes:
|Ronnie passed away at home on September 8, 2020. www.bramfuneralhome.com
