Ronald D. Wellington
rebeccawellington
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Ronald Dwayne Wellington 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Ozark, MO 
Previous:Quitman, MO and Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 17, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 16, 2020 
Visitation Start:5;00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:In Ronald's name to the Quitman Cemetery, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Quitman Cemetery 
Notes:Ronnie passed away at home on September 8, 2020. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.