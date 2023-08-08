Ron Dale
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Ronald Dale
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous:formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 9
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Caring Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Anita
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Ron’s family is planning to have his burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Harvey, North Dakota at a later date.

Notes:

Ronald Dale, 77, of Anita, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Caring Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Anita.

A tribute slideshow will be available for viewing in the coming days at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

