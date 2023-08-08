|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Ronald Dale
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|formerly of Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 9
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Caring Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Anita
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Ron’s family is planning to have his burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Harvey, North Dakota at a later date.
|Notes:
Ronald Dale, 77, of Anita, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Caring Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Anita.
A tribute slideshow will be available for viewing in the coming days at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
