|Celebration of Life:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Ronald E. Webster Sr.
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 18, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
Ronald passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton in Stanton, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Ronald E. Webster Sr., 80 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
