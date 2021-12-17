Ronald E. Webster Sr.
Celebration of Life:Memorial Service
Name:Ronald E. Webster Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 18, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
Notes:

Ronald passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton in Stanton, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

