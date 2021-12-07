Ronald Webster, Sr.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service:At A Later Date
Name:Ronald E. Webster, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Memorial Visitation Location: 
Memorial Visitation Date: 
Memorial Visitation Start: 
Memorial Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Ronald passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton in Stanton, Iowa. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.