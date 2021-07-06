|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ronald Keedy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Nebr. City
|Previous:
|Hamburg
|Day and Date:
|Tues., July 13, 2021
|Time:
|2 p.m.
|Location:
|Blue Moon - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Ronald Keedy, 71, Nebr. City
Gude Family Funeral Homes
