Ronald Keedy
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Ronald Keedy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Nebr. City
Previous: Hamburg
Day and Date: Tues., July 13, 2021
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Blue Moon - Hamburg
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.