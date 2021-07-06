Ronald Keedy
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Ronald Keedy
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Blue Moon - Hamburg
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.