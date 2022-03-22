Service:                                             Pending
Name: Ronald Lee Wagoner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Can be made to the L.E.A.F C/O Clarinda Lutheran School 707 W Scidmore St Clarinda, IA 51632
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

