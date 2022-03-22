|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Ronald Lee Wagoner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Can be made to the L.E.A.F C/O Clarinda Lutheran School 707 W Scidmore St Clarinda, IA 51632
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Ronald Lee Wagoner, 77, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Anniversaries
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24