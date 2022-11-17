|Service:
|No Services
|Name:
|Ronald Nester
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Mr. Nester's body has been cremated and there will be no formal services held.
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Ronald Nester, age 68, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
