|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Ronald P. Fox
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 26, 2022
|Open Visitation:
|12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Visitation w/Family
|5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Ron passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at CHI Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Ronald P. Fox, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 26
-
May 26
Anniversaries
-
May 24