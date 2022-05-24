Ronald P. Fox, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Ronald P. Fox
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 27, 2022
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Day and Date:Thursday, May 26, 2022
Open Visitation:12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Visitation w/Family 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Fire Department
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:Ron passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at CHI Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.