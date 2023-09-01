Ron Piercy
Service:Funeral
Name:Ronald Piercy
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday ~ September 6, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Area Bible Fellowship Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 5, 2023
Visitation Start: 4:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM w/family 5 to 7
Memorials:St. Judes Research Hospital
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Grove Cemetery with military honors on September 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.