|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ronald Rauch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|In Ronald's name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Ronald Rauch, 81, Grant City, Missouri
