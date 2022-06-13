|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Ronald Rehm
|Pronunciation:
|REE-m
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Easton, Missouri
|Previous:
|Craig, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wed, Jun 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wed, Jun 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|To the Rehm family
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|IOOF Cemetery, Craig
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Ronald Rehm, 75, Easton, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
