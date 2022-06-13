Ronald Rehm
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Ronald Rehm
Pronunciation: REE-m
Age:  75
From:  Easton, Missouri
Previous: Craig, Missouri
Day and Date:  Wed, Jun 15, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:  Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, Jun 15, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: To the Rehm family
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  IOOF Cemetery, Craig
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.