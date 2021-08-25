|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ronald Rief
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Missouri Valley, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28th 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27th 2021
|Visitation
|4:00 - 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
The family will direct memorials in Ron's Honor
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Branson Cemetery
|Notes:
To view the full obituary, please visit:
Ronald Rief, 85, of Rural Missouri Valley, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
