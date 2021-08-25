Ron Rief Photo
Service:Funeral
Name:Ronald Rief
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Missouri Valley, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28th 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27th 2021
Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 PM
  
Memorials:

The family will direct memorials in Ron's Honor

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Branson Cemetery
Notes:

To view the full obituary, please visit:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

