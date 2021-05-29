Ronald Rogers
Service:Funeral
Name:Ronald Rogers
Age:77
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:First Baptist Church ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Location:First Baptist Church ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM with family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM
Memorials:May be directed to the First Baptist Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Interment will be at 1:00 PM at the North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox
Ron passed away Friday in Des Moines.

