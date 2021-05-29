|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ronald Rogers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Baptist Church ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the First Baptist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be at 1:00 PM at the North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox
|Notes:
Ron passed away Friday in Des Moines.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Ronald Rogers, 77, of Creston, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
