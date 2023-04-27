Ron Paasch
Service:Funeral services
Name:Ronald “Ron” Paasch
Pronunciation:"Posh"
Age:95
From:Walnut, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 3
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
Visitation Location: First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 2 (The family will not be present at a specific time).
Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials:

 The family requests memorials be directed to the Walnut Fire Department, the Walnut American Legion Post #422, and the Walnut Historical Society.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial, with military honors by the Walnut American Legion Post #422, will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
Notes:

Ronald “Ron” Paasch, 95, of Walnut, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2rd at the First Presbyterian Church in Walnut.  The family will not be present at a specific time.

 Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

