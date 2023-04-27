|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Ronald “Ron” Paasch
|Pronunciation:
|"Posh"
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 3
|Time:
| 10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
|Visitation Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 2 (The family will not be present at a specific time).
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
The family requests memorials be directed to the Walnut Fire Department, the Walnut American Legion Post #422, and the Walnut Historical Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial, with military honors by the Walnut American Legion Post #422, will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
|Notes:
Ronald “Ron” Paasch, 95, of Walnut, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2rd at the First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. The family will not be present at a specific time.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Ronald “Ron” Paasch, 95, of Walnut, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
