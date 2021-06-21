Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Ronald Snodgrass
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Omaha, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:45 p.m., followed by Rosary & Scripture Service
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Assoc. or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Burial w Military Honors - Tabor, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Ronald passed away on June 19, 2021 in Omaha.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.