|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Ronald Snodgrass
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:45 p.m., followed by Rosary & Scripture Service
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Assoc. or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial w Military Honors - Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Ronald passed away on June 19, 2021 in Omaha. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Ronald Snodgrass, 78, Omaha, NE
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
