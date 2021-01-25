Ronda Lea Wiederholt, 60, Clyde, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Ronda Lea Wiederholt
Age:60
From:Clyde, MO
Day and Date:Thursday, January 28, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Northwest Alumni Association, 800 University Avenue, Maryville, MO, 64468. To establish a fund to plant a tree on campus in Ronda's name.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:Mrs. Wiederholt passed away on Sunday , January 24, 2021, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

