|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ronda Lea Wiederholt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Clyde, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura Street, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Northwest Alumni Association, 800 University Avenue, Maryville, MO, 64468. To establish a fund to plant a tree on campus in Ronda's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Mrs. Wiederholt passed away on Sunday , January 24, 2021, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.
Ronda Lea Wiederholt, 60, Clyde, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.