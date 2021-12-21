|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ronnie Bendt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Silver City American Legion or Silver City Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Silver City Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/628179/ronnie-bendt/
Ronnie Bendt, 71, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 23
Anniversaries
-
Dec 23