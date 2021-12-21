Ronnie Bendt
Service: Funeral
Name: Ronnie Bendt
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 27, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Silver City American Legion or Silver City Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Silver City Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/628179/ronnie-bendt/

