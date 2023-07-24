|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ronnie G. Eagans
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Richmond, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 26, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ronnie Eagans Memorial Fund for final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Ronnie G. Eagans, 69, Richmond, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
