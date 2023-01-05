Ronnie Harless
Service: Funeral
Name: Ronnie Harless
Pronunciation: 
Age: 49
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652245/ronnie-harless/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.