|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Rosalee J. Kinnison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials Directed to:
|The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery
|Notes:
|Rosalee entered into peace on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
