|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Rosalie Klaasmeyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Jan 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sat, Jan 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Forest City Union Cemetery or charity of donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Forest City Union Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Rosalie Klaasmeyer, 81, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
