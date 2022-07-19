Rosalie "Rose" Kahl
Service: Funeral
Name: Rosalie "Rose" Kahl
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 22, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Mineola Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647103/rosalie-rose-kahl/

