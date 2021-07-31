Roscoe Ingrim
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life services pending
Name:Roscoe Ingrim
Pronunciation:Ing-grim 
Age:90
From:Riverside, California
Previous: Essex, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Roscoe passed away on Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Riverside, California. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.