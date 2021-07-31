|Service:
|Celebration of Life services pending
|Name:
|Roscoe Ingrim
|Pronunciation:
|Ing-grim
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Riverside, California
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Roscoe passed away on Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Riverside, California. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Roscoe Ingrim, 90, of Riverside, California
Pat Leece
