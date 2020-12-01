Rose Carr, 102, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Rose Carr
Pronunciation: 
Age:102
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 3, 2020
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Living for Christ Outreach, 1007 Nodaway Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:None
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Living for Christ Outreach, 1007 Nodawy Street, Corning, Iowa, and/or Care Initiatives - Greenfield office
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Waltham Cemeter, Waltham, Illinois, at a later date
